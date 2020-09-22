Dean "Dennie" Haley Jr., 64, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19. He was born March 28, 1956, in Benton, to Dean Haley Sr. and the late Betty Haley Wright.
Dennie retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed fishing in the gulf waters, cooking, dancing and entertaining people.
Dennie was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Haley Wright; and a brother, Barry Haley.
He leaves behind his father, Dean Haley Sr. and wife, Margie; a sister, Patty Haley Coke and husband, Billy; three stepsisters, Tammie Aston, Cheryl Kesterson, and Karen Aston; two nephews, Byron Chambers and Clay Coke and his wife, Kaylen; a niece, Cara Cheyenne Coke; seven great-nephews and nieces; and many family members and friends.
Dennie has fought the good fight, finished the race and remained faithful. He is now with Jesus and so many family and friends celebrating his new Heavenly life free from pain and cancer.
A family celebration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
