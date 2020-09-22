1/1
Dean 'Dennie' Haley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean "Dennie" Haley Jr., 64, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19. He was born March 28, 1956, in Benton, to Dean Haley Sr. and the late Betty Haley Wright. 
Dennie retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed fishing in the gulf waters, cooking, dancing and entertaining people.
Dennie was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Haley Wright; and a brother, Barry Haley.   
He leaves behind his father, Dean Haley Sr. and wife, Margie; a sister, Patty Haley Coke and husband, Billy; three stepsisters, Tammie Aston, Cheryl Kesterson, and Karen Aston; two nephews, Byron Chambers and Clay Coke and his wife, Kaylen; a niece, Cara Cheyenne Coke; seven great-nephews and nieces; and many family members and friends.
Dennie has fought the good fight, finished the race and remained faithful. He is now with Jesus and so many family and friends celebrating his new Heavenly life free from pain and cancer.
A family celebration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton. 
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. 
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved