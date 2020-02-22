|
|
Deidre Anne Hinson, 43, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21. She was born Oct. 21, 1976, in El Dorado, to Patricia Kim and the late Kenneth (Jimmy) Diemer.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bedford and Helen Diemer, and maternal grandparents, Hugh and Viola McKinney.
Deidre was a member of First Baptist Church in Benton. She was a huge Razorbacks fan. She was known to have a wonderful sense of humor and a voice like an angel. Her smile was one that could light up a room.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Kim, of Benton; her stepfather, Tae Kim; two sons, Zayne Hugh Diemer and Wesley James Diemer, both of Benton; two sisters, Holly Diemer, of Benton, and Heather Diemer; and many special uncles, aunts and friends.
A time of visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home in Benton. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Ivy Chapel Cemetery in Little Rock.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 22, 2020