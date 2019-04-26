





Della Laverne Boshears passed away Saturday, April 13, at the home of her daughter, Mitzi, in Tyler, Texas. She was born Oct. 26, 1937, to Carmel and Leo Turner, in Los Angeles. Laverne married Stanley Matthew Boshears on July 26, 1954, in Malvern. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Vicky, they moved to Boron, California. In Boron they had two more daughters (Mitzi and Cindy) and the Boshears family moved to Benton in 1968. They retired to the homeplace in Gifford, Arkansas, in 1980.

Laverne was a faithful member of Keith Memorial Methodist Church in Malvern where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She worked in various ministries within the church, but her focus and love was for the children's ministry. She also worked with children in the church's Vacation Bible School program.

Lavern's first love was for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her mother, Carmel Boals; her father, Leo Turner; and a sister, Janelle Straley.

She is survived by three daughters, Vicky Little and her husband, Lee, of Blevins, Mitzi Perry and her husband, Dale, of Tyler, Texas, and Cindy Gill and her husband, Richard, of Gifford; two brothers, Leon Turner and his wife, Rita, and David Turner and his wife, Judy; two sisters, Sue Witham and her husband, Bill, and Joyce Hendricks and her husband, Fuller; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, with Bros. Dale Perry and Lee Little officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Fairplay Cemetery in Benton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.

Online guest book: www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.

Condolences may also be left at Keith Memorial Church. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary