Della Mae Gould, 87, of Alexander, passed away Thursday, March 12. She was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Little Rock. Della Mae was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved playing beach volleyball at Bishop Park in Bryant.
Della Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Carey Clay and Lexie Bell Jenkins; her husband, Fred Aubrey Gould; and siblings, W.C. Jenkins, Clifton Jenkins and twins Bobby Mack Jenkins and Frances Morrison.
She is survived by three sons, Carey Gould (Tudy), Fred Gould and Jeff Gould (Michelle); a sister, DeEtta Buckelew; four grandchildren, Angel Dale (Keith), Bo Gould, Joe Gould (Amee) and Emily Rougeau (Nick); and five great-grandchildren, Alana Gould, Bailey Gould, Kaylee Dale, Marshall Gould and Oliver Gould.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery. The Rev. Shari Day will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the food pantries at the First United Methodist Church of Conway and Parkview United Methodist Church of Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 14, 2020