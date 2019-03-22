

Deloma H. Cockrell, 76 of Benton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Benton, to Harley and Idella Tarvin.

Deloma was a lifelong resident of Benton and graduated from Benton High School in May 1960. While attending cosmetology school in Hot Springs, she soon met and married Charles Cockrell on Dec. 27, 1961. She became his widow after 46 years of marriage when Charles passed away in October 2007.

Deloma was full of life and as many know her ... one-of-a-kind. Her passion carried through to all that she did. She had several jobs in her younger career, but found her true work passion at Civitan Services and Civitan Group Home of Benton where she retired after 32 years of true caring and making a difference in the lives of every single client she had. She had so many hobbies - loved to sew, travel with Charles, tons of craft projects and painting, playing Bingo, and playing the Lucky 7's slot machines.

Deloma was the proud mom of Terry Cockrell (deceased 2018); and is survived by a daughter, Sherrie Salazar and husband, Cris, of Maumelle; three pride-n-joy grandchildren, Brandon Cockrell, of Benton, Brooke Cockrell, of Benton, and Jordyn Ross, of Fort Worth, Texas; and even more proud of her three great-grandchildren, Zackari McKinzie, Ryleigh Cockrell and Owen Lemons. She is also survived by two brothers, Elliott (Helen) Tarvin, of Euless, Texas, and Gerald (Shirley) Tarvin, of Flower Mound, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; a son, Terry; and her parents, Idella and Harley Tarvin.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, located on U.S. 70 near Lonsdale.

The family invites you to leave a message or your memories of Deloma.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary