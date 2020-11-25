1/1
Dennis Ward Fullington
Dennis Ward Fullington, 59, of Bauxite, went to be with the good Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22.
He was born April 23, 1961, in Mesquite, Texas. 
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, James Frederick Fullington; his mother, Evelyn Caledonia McEuin Fullington; a sister, Lisa; two stepsisters; a stepbrother; and his beloved dog and best friend, LuLu.
Dennis was a hard worker and a business owner of D&L Painting and Construction Inc. for over 25 years. No one enjoyed the outdoors and deer hunting more than Dennis. He was always in search of that elusive Boone and Crockett score. Everyone loved to visit with Dennis, he never met a stranger and he was a natural-born comedian who could keep you laughing all day long.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lou Fullington; a daughter, Ashley; a son, Phillip; four grandkids; bonus kids/grandkids/great-grandkids; and many other family members, friends, co-workers and business associates that will miss him dearly.
Cremation service was entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes are that friends and family find a needy child to bring joy and gifts to during the Christmas season.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
