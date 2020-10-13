Denver Rice, 90, of Benton, rested from his earthly labor Oct. 9. Denver was born Jan. 25, 1930. He was the fourth of six children born to Claude and Leadeth Rice, of Paron, where he lived until he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Cox, on March 11, 1952. They made their home in Benton for the next 68 ½ years.
Denver retired from Alcoa after 33 years, but did not retire from working. He loved and appreciated God's creation and his passion was working with his cattle on his farm, which he did dutifully until November 2019.
He was baptized into the body of Christ as a young man and throughout his life he worshipped and served with congregations of the Church of Christ at Paron, River Street and Salem. For many years, he served as a deacon for the church on River Street.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father and he had a special place in his heart for each grandchild and his new great-granddaughter. As the family patriarch, he lived life as he taught: love God, be good to your neighbor and always remember to be humble.
Denver leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn (Cox) Rice; a son, Denver Lane Rice; a daughter, Dana Breitweiser (Paul); three grandsons, Mitchell Breitweiser (Elizabeth), Aaron Breitweiser (Rachel) and Zachary Rice (Olivia); a great-granddaughter, Oakes Breitweiser; a sister, Melba Rucker; and many nieces and nephews.
Denver was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Leadeth Rice; three brothers, Stanley, Guy and Claude Jr.; and a sister, Kate Martin.
A memorial service will be held at noon today, Oct. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, with Bros. Tommy Parsons and Jack Avaritt officiating. Burial will follow at Bolin Cemetery in Paron.
Pallbearers are Mitchell Breitweiser, Aaron Breitweiser, Stanley Rice, Brandon Collatt, Dustin Styles and Mike Parsons. Honorary pallbearers are Zachary Rice, Paul Breitweiser, Paul Rowan, Bob Tarver, Charles Dinger and Scott Berry.
Visitation is open in the visitation room at Ashby.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.