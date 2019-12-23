|
Diana Sue McWilliams, 69, of Benton, died peacefully at home Friday, December 20, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Benton to Maxey and Inez Pyle, and graduated from Benton High School in 1968, where she was voted "Most Courteous" her senior year. She received a math degree from the State College of Arkansas in 1972.
Diana was married to John McWilliams for 40 years and is survived by him and their children, Margaret (Lake; step-grandson Owen), of Durham, North Carolina; John (Meredith, grandsons, Soren and Otto), of Houston, Texas, and Laura (Mikel) of Sacramento, California; and a step-daughter, Elizabeth (step-grandson Alexis), of London, England. Diana also leaves behind her fellow childhood troublemakers, "The Crew," as well as many other cherished friends.
Diana is survived by her mother; a brother- and sister-in-law, David and Charlotte Pyle, and their children and grandchildren.
Diana was a devoted math teacher at Bauxite High School for 36 years. She was twice named Teacher of the Year and served as longtime sponsor of Student Council. She loved seeing the "light bulb" coming on for her students. She was deeply committed to her teacher sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, serving as president even while undergoing cancer treatment. Diana loved her Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, and her time spent traveling to chapters around the country after college. She had an incredible faith and inner strength and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. Diana lived fully and joyfully, sharing her kindness, compassion and generous spirit with everyone.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service immediately following. She will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Diana will be loved, cherished, and missed forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CARTI of Little Rock or Delta Kappa Gamma-Mu Chapter.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 23, 2019