|
|
Diane Himes, 75, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 15. She was born January 27, 1945, in Saline County, to the late Jay and Osie Crawford Dunn. Diane was a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Douglas D. Dunn; and three sisters, Jetty Dunn Goins, Helen Dunn Payne and Sadie Belle Dunn Fortner.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Himes, of Benton; a son, Jason (Brandy) Himes, of Benton; a daughter, Stacy (Warren) Childress, of Benton; two sisters, Mary Sue Fortner and Sherry Moore, both of Benton; and grandchildren, Ashley (Kendrick) Smith, Ashton Himes, Chloe Childress, Kayland Childress and Madison Runyan, all of Benton.
Diane was a devoted mother, wife, nana and sister. She enjoyed being with her family. Her greatest joy was being nana to her grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, with Bros. Gary Gipson and Clarence Shell Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Dr. Pafford, Elizabeth ICU RN and Ruben ICU RN at Saline Memorial Hospital for their constant comfort and care during her last days.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 17, 2020