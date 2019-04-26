



Dianne (Morrow) Ray, 66, of Benton, gained her Heavenly wings Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Dianne was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Parkin, Arkansas, to the late Willard and Eva (Wilson) Morrow.

Dianne was a faithful follower of Christ, she loved her church and her extended church family. She was a retired nurse who always found great joy in nursing her patients back to health. Dianne was an awesome mother, grandmother and even great-grandmother, and she loved spending as much time with all of them as possible, including her four-legged child, Bella.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Milton Ray; a daughter, Barbara Babbitt; a granddaughter, Haylee Russell; and a sister, Sybil Depew.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Nduati, of Benton, and Dana Russell and her husband, Jason, of Delano, Tennessee; a son-in law she considered her own, Carlos Babbitt Jr.; six grandchildren, Kayla Claret and husband, Roger, of Conway, Ashley Wilson and husband, Chance, of Benton, Dean Babbitt (single and available), Justin Ray, Taylor Healey, both of Benton, and Jack Russell of Delano, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Roger Claret III, Malik Claret and Natalie Claret, all of Conway; a brother, Lonnie Morrow and wife, Shirley, of Lonsdale; two sisters, Mary Hill and husband, Doyle, of Benton, and Terri Renfro and husband, Bo, of Benton; and a number of other family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

The family will be receiving family and friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home with a celebration of life in her honor directly following at 10:30 a.m.

Bro. Eddie Kitchens will be officiating.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

