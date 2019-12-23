|
|
Dixie Janet Smith, 81, of Benton, passed away Friday, Dec. 20. She was born May 28, 1938, in Haskell. Dixie was a retired teacher, having taught in Pulaski County, Bryant, Benton and Harmony Grove school districts. She was a member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church, the Saline County Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was extensively involved in community service.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, James G. Westbrook Sr. & Vasca L. Mills Westbrook; her husband, Bobby E. Smith; and her in-laws Marie Brumbelow (Al), and Coyt Smith Jr.
She is survived by a brother, J. G. Westbrook Jr.; three sisters, Jayme Story (Russ), Barbara Nell Westbrook (Norm Cyman) and Joy Miller (Mike); her in-laws Kathryn Smith, Pat Smith (Bill), Linda Westbrook; a sister-in-love, MaryJane Sulton (Roy); three daughters, Amelia Glass (Brad), Robin Smith and Teresa Smith (Danny Chidester); a granddaughter, Sarah Glass; a number of adopted family members she and Bobby loved as their own and her irresistible fur baby, Millie.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Memorials may be made to the Saline County Historical Society, Mount Harmony Baptist Church or the Imagination Library.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 23, 2019