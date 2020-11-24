On July 7, 1930, a hot day in McCamey, Texas, Dolores (Dee) Ethene Zeitler Sharp was born to Gladys and Irvan Zeitler.
The oldest of six, she developed a strong sense of responsibility that lasted throughout her life.
Thirteen short months later came her brother Bill, her best friend and worst nightmare.
They grew up as tight as siblings could, always trying to outdo and outwit the other.
Bill gets full blame for her competitive spirit.
In 1948, Dolores married Johnny Sharp, who was just off the boat after the war. They had five girls and taught them by example to work hard, play hard and love deeply.
At the age of 37, Dee started her college education. While running a home, raising daughters and working, she obtained a Masters of Science degree in education. Dee worked in Bryant Schools for 19 years, making many dear friends and memories. She loved seeing her former students around town.
After retirement, Dee filled her days caring for others. She played a huge role in raising seven grandchildren. Dolores was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She organized Christmas for families in need, taught Sunday School, worked on the bereavement committee, volunteered at CJCOHN,and Saline Memorial Hospital. She seemed the happiest when in motion for a cause.
For the last two years, Dee's health had declined. She had cherished caregivers to help her along. Her last days were spent in COVID-19 care. Her family was truly blessed to be able to bring her home, where she passed peacefully on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 21.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvan and Gladys Zeitler; her husband, John Stanford Sharp; two daughters; Nancy Ann and Debbie Kirk; and a brother, Bill Zeitler.
Survivors include three siblings, Dr. Irv Zeitler (Diane), Frank Zeitler (Mary), Joy Swetnam (Jerry); three daughters, Susan Vaughn (Tim), Lynn Davis (Steve)a nd Leslie Younts (Phillip); seven grandchildren, Ron Oliver (Audrey), Rhonda Hixon (Shane), Mark Pagan (Leann), Casey Younts (Ashley), Nathan Kirk (Karly), Lisa Bergren (Ryan) and Keri Permenter (Colt); 11 great-grandchildren; Michaela Robbins, Matthew Cooper, Jessie Oliver, Garret Oliver, Trevor Pagan, Kylee Pagan, Kinlee Pagan, Jack Younts, Wyatt Younts, Virginia Bergren and Jonathan Bergren; and two great-great-grandchildren, Daisy Grace Robbins and Mattie Faye Cooper.
Dolores' life was filled with love; her God, her family, and so many wonderful friends. She was truly blessed.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Arbor of Salem United Methodist Church.
Service will be broadcast on the radio at 98.7 FM. A private family graveside was held.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced when in attendance.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Dee Sharp Christmas Family Memorial Fund, 1647 Salem Rd., Benton, AR 72019.
Services are entrusted to Roller-Ballard Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.