Donald Leon Lupton Sr.

Donald Leon Lupton Sr. Obituary
Mr. Donald Leon Lupton Sr., of Benton, formerly of McCrory, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 1, surrounded by his children in the comfort of his home at the age of 76. Donald was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the son of Mr. Max Raymond Lupton and Mrs. Viola Isabel (Williams) Lupton.
Mr. Lupton was a graduate of St. Gregory High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for three years as military police in Germany before being transferred to the Army National Guard where he worked as a recruiter with the 1/114th Battalion and achieved the rank of sergeant first class. He also worked with the Jacksonville Police Department and as a supervisor in the inmate work release program under the Arkansas Secretary of State's office. Mr. Lupton was a Mason and served on the McCrory City Council, and enjoyed participating in Scottish Rite, and serving as a Cub Scout Troop Leader and a Little League Baseball coach. Donald loved camping, fishing and spending quality time with his family. He was a member of McCrory First Baptist Church,and was a true patriot.
Mr. Lupton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 13 years, Karen Lee Lupton; his parents, Max Raymond Lupton and Viola Isabel (Williams) Lupton; his grandparents, Max Raymond and Mabel Lillian Lupton; a son, Donald Leon Lupton Jr.; a brother, Vyron Fuqua; and a sister, Anita Lupton-Pershall.
He is survived by a son, Adrian Lupton and wife, Cheryl, of Benton; two daughters, Tamie Hayes and husband, Rick, of Bells, Texas, and Rachel Lupton-Wadley and son-in law, Clint, of Sherwood; two stepsons, Steven Novosad, of Texarkana, Texas, and Bradley Novosad and wife, Judith, of Olive Branch, Mississippi; a stepdaughter, Shari Novosad, of Augusta; a brother, Max C. Lupton, of Shawnee, Oklahoma; a sister, Sherry Biggerstaff, of Gainesville, Florida; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at McCrory First Baptist Church with Bro. Cecil Fuller and Chaplain George Lupton officiating. Committal services with military honors will follow in Fakes Cemetery in McCrory.
Friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until service time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
