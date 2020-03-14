|
Donald Alton O'Kelley, 88 of Benton, passed away Thursday, March 12, at Baptist Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. "Pokey," as he was known to his family and friends, was born Nov. 6, 1931, to the late Horace O'Kelley and Margaret Kidd O'Kelley, of the Shaw Community, in Saline County. He was their first and only child.
Due to the Great Depression, his family traveled for his father's job, and, as a child, he lived in many places that he remembered fondly. His first love, however, was always his hometown of Benton, and his home state of Arkansas. He lived full-time with relatives so he could attend and graduate from Benton High School in 1949, where he played both football and basketball. He proudly served his country during the Korean conflict. He was stationed on Governor's Island in New York City and retained a love for that city all his life. He worked for many years at the local Alcoa plant. He was a leader in the steelworkers' union, and advocating for working class people, civil rights, and the Democratic Party remained his passion throughout his life. He loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Boston Red Sox. He was an avid gardener and always enjoyed sharing his delicious tomatoes, okra, green beans and corn with friends and neighbors. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and entertained family and friends often with stories from his childhood travels and youthful adventures in New York City.
He was dedicated to learning his entire life, volunteered at the Gann Museum, and loved crossword puzzles. He was a self-educated history buff and was especially proud that his daughters were the first in his family to graduate from college.
Pokey loved life and had an easy and infectious smile. He never wavered in his commitment to what he loved and the values he believed in.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 49 years, Harlene Hester O'Kelley; two daughters, Donna O'Kelley (Chris Husted) and Alice "Kitty" O'Kelley (Ken Kaczmarek); a stepdaughter, Regina Sullivan; and a grandson, Jacob O'Kelley Kaczmarek. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him and were influenced by his commitments.
As per his request, there will be no funeral home visitation. There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at New Friendship Cemetery in Shaw. The Rev. Clyde Chenault will conduct the service.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 14, 2020