Donnie Edward Witham, 73, of Haskell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13. He was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Saline County. Donnie was a retired steel worker and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Edward Witham and Zella Mae Johnson Witham; a brother, Robbie Witham; and a sister, Patty Harkins.
He is survived his wife, Linda Sue Witham, of Haskell; a son, Mark Edward Witham, of Haskell; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Yvonne Paape (John), of Haskell; two brothers, Carl Witham Jr., of Benton, and Ricky Witham, of Malvern; three sisters, Zella Jean Moore, and Traskwood, Sylvia Witham, of Malvern, and Veronica Miller, also of Malvern; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 30, 2020.
