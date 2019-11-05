Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Terrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lane Terrio


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Lane Terrio Obituary
Doris Lane Terrio, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Prosper, Texas, to the late George and Maureen Lane.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lane.
Doris was cherished by everyone she met and loved to play her music. She played the organ at Indian Springs Baptist Church for more than 25 years.
She is survived by two sons, Dwight Mays, of Marshall, Texas, and Deven Mays, of Arkadelphia; three daughters, Kimberly Orlowkowski, of Marshall, Texas, Kathye Eaton, of Benton, and Samantha Lester, of Sheridan; a brother, David Lane, of Lewisville, Texas; a sister, Pamela Pillers, of Lodi, California; eight grandchildren, Dwight Mays III, Lane Mays, Douglas Mays, Carrie Mays, Kevin Smith, Kacy Orlowkowski, Amanda Eaton and Holden Lester; many great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, with Bros. Benny Grant and Tom Williams officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -