Doris Lane Terrio, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Prosper, Texas, to the late George and Maureen Lane.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lane.
Doris was cherished by everyone she met and loved to play her music. She played the organ at Indian Springs Baptist Church for more than 25 years.
She is survived by two sons, Dwight Mays, of Marshall, Texas, and Deven Mays, of Arkadelphia; three daughters, Kimberly Orlowkowski, of Marshall, Texas, Kathye Eaton, of Benton, and Samantha Lester, of Sheridan; a brother, David Lane, of Lewisville, Texas; a sister, Pamela Pillers, of Lodi, California; eight grandchildren, Dwight Mays III, Lane Mays, Douglas Mays, Carrie Mays, Kevin Smith, Kacy Orlowkowski, Amanda Eaton and Holden Lester; many great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, with Bros. Benny Grant and Tom Williams officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 5, 2019