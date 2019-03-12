Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ewing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ewing Obituary


Dorothy Virginia Welch Ewing, of Sheridan, was born Sept. 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Wylie Talmadge and Wera Francis Salley Welch. She was a member of Lost Creek Missionary Baptist Church at Sheridan where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Extension Homemakers Club for more than 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting and watching her Red Birds. She leaves behind a rich legacy, and was a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 wife and mother.
Mrs. Ewing died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, at the age of 90.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Pat Ewing; two sisters, Billie Wise and Leita King; and a brother, Max Welch. 
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James Walton Ewing, of Sheridan; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carol Ewing, of Sheridan; a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Clinton Sipes, of Sheridan; a daughter-in-law, Mary-Ellen Ewing; a sister, Salley Biggs, of Benton; six grandchildren, Jamie Ewing, Talmadge (Mary) Ewing, Beth (Brent) Carr, Lindsey (Reece) Groomes, Salley Sipes and Richard (Carson) Ewing; 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Sheridan, with her son, Bro. Robert Ewing, and her grandson, Bro. Talmadge Ewing, officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery near Benton.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan 870-942-1306.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.