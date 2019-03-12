



Dorothy Virginia Welch Ewing, of Sheridan, was born Sept. 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Wylie Talmadge and Wera Francis Salley Welch. She was a member of Lost Creek Missionary Baptist Church at Sheridan where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Extension Homemakers Club for more than 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting and watching her Red Birds. She leaves behind a rich legacy, and was a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 wife and mother.

Mrs. Ewing died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, at the age of 90.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Pat Ewing; two sisters, Billie Wise and Leita King; and a brother, Max Welch.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James Walton Ewing, of Sheridan; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carol Ewing, of Sheridan; a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Clinton Sipes, of Sheridan; a daughter-in-law, Mary-Ellen Ewing; a sister, Salley Biggs, of Benton; six grandchildren, Jamie Ewing, Talmadge (Mary) Ewing, Beth (Brent) Carr, Lindsey (Reece) Groomes, Salley Sipes and Richard (Carson) Ewing; 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Sheridan, with her son, Bro. Robert Ewing, and her grandson, Bro. Talmadge Ewing, officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery near Benton.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the funeral home.

Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019