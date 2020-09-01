Dr. Glen Edward Tropp was born Nov. 10, 1943, in Denison, Texas, to George and Mattie Shaffer Tropp. He found eternal rest Friday, Aug. 28, in Benton. He was pastor of Unity Baptist Church of Hope, since 2003. Dr. Tropp pastored churches in the Houston, Texas area, as well as churches in Arkansas, having faithfully served in the gospel ministry for more than 60 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years, Sharon Kaye Wright Tropp; two sons, Anthony Glen Tropp (Leigh Ann), of New Boston, Texas, and Chris Allen Tropp, of Benton; four grandchildren, Jaclyn, Savannah, Christopher and Mady; two sisters, Georgia Bilderback and husband, Doug, and Diane Bilderback and husband, Bill, of Denison, Texas; two brothers, Don Tropp, of Rusk, Texas, and Jerry Tropp and wife, Cindy, of The Colony, Texas; and three unofficially adopted sons, Jay Pollan, Brad Wallace and Scott Wells.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Unity Baptist Church of Hope, located at 402 S. Hervey.
Funeral service for Dr. Tropp will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Unity Baptist Church, with Bros. Jay Pollan and Anthony Glen Tropp officiating.
Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral service is under the direction of Brazzel/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope.
Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Facebook @UBC Hope, YouTube @Unity Baptist Church of Hope, and Vimeo @UBC Hope.
Family Comments: The family is thankful to God that in His time, His purpose, His way, and for His glory that His perfect will has been accomplished regarding the homegoing and eternal healing of our beloved "Bro. Hubby," "Pops," and "Poppy." We are thankful to all who prayed for his healing and now we thank you for praying that we will continue to honor the Lord by loving, learning and living His word for His glory until we all meet Jesus and our beloved "GT," "Pops," and friend. Thank you for the many deeds of kindness you have expressed. We give God thanks and ask for His blessings upon you all.