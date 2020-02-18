|
|
On Friday, Feb. 14, Dr. Robert "Tony" Council, 80, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and their four children.
Tony was born June 20, 1939, in Fort Smith, to Melvena and Robert Alton Council. He spent his childhood in Fort Smith until attending Cranbrook Preparatory School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Next, he earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Active duty found him in the medical corp in Germany. Back in Arkansas, he attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and then completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology there as well. Benton became his home where he practiced medicine for over 40 years. Tony, or Dr. C., as he was also known, was a beloved member of his community.
Tony will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather "Poppy," son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. His infectious humor, warm smile and penchant for correct grammar will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Tony was an avid train enthusiast and jazz aficionado. He was a lifelong pianist who brought joy to all who heard him play. He discovered the beauty of Mexico and was content to make it his favorite and only destination where he enjoyed golf, the beach, and many family vacations. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Married for almost 49 years, he is survived by his wife, Taffy; four children, Kristin McConnell (Rob), John Council (Julie), Sarah Council (Jon Kuykendall) and Justin Council; six grandchildren Will, Sarah Kate, Olivia, Anna, Lily and Mary; his father-in-law, John E. Hain Jr.; and a number of sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton with the Revs. John Marconi and Paul Worm officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Little Rock.
A rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home in Benton.
A time of visitation will begin after the rosary and end at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Arkansas or UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Auxiliary.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 18, 2020