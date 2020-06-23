E. Jerry Winkler
E. Jerry Winkler, of Benton, died Thursday, June 18, after a brief cardiac illness.?He was born Aug. 5, 1947, in Vimy Ridge, and graduated from Benton High School in 1966 where he played baseball and football. He married Oneta Faith Verdier in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1973.?He worked as a telephone lineman with Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 33 years.Retiring early at age 55, he found that retirement did not suit him, so he busied himself managing a modest cattle farm and an assortment of residential properties until 2018. ?He was a devout Christian.?He enjoyed fishing, but took his greatest joy in "doing chores" - a deceptive phrase he used to trick the unsuspecting into 8 hours of punishing physical labor, usually involving livestock, and always under conditions that destroyed those of us who tried to keep pace with him.?Before his own death, he suffered the losses of his parents, E.O. Winkler and Mary A. Bailey; his stepmother, Jean Winkler; and a brother, Dennis Winkler.?Survivors include, (but are not limited to), his wife, Oneta Faith Winkler, of Benton; three siblings, Sandra Herzberg, of Pea Ridge, Tim Winkler, of Texas, and David West, of Benton; two children (and their spouses) Aimee and Doug Graham, of Bryant, and Mitch and Sara Winkler, of Wisconsin; three siblings-in-law, Sally Verdier-Bishop, John Verdier, Mary Moore; and his beloved grandchildren, Tess Winkler, Stephen Graham, Hannah Graham and Lucas Winkler.?Due to present safety concerns, a formal memorial service is deferred indefinitely.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

