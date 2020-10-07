1/
Earl Dean Raney
Earl Dean Raney, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, at the age of 87. She was born March 8, 1933, in Benton, to the late Earl and Glennie Shelnut McNeil.
Dean is survived by three daughters, Donna Tate, Stephanie Raney Smalling and Deanna Nunley; a son, Danny Wilkerson; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Kimberly, LaDonna, Shelly, Amber Wilkerson, Cody Tate, Seth Dunlap, Autumn Smalling, Mark Mitchell II and Jamie Nunley; 13 great-grandchildren, and Jensen and Joslyn Nunley who adored her; and a sister, Doris Brown
Dean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Brown Raney; her parents, Earl and Glennie McNeil; two brothers, Jerry and Sampson Williams; and a sister, Barbara "Sissy" Wilkins.
A member of Jehovah Witness and a retired clerical worker for the state of Arkansas, Dean completed her education at Draughon School of Business. She enjoyed poetry, music, dancing and gardening.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hicks Cemetery in Benton.
Due to COVID-19, we are complying with Arkansas department of health guidelines. Face coverings are required. All attendees must provide their own face coverings.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 31, 2020.
