Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688

Earlene Byers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlene Byers Obituary
Earlene Byers, 76, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3. She was born Nov. 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Ralph and Beatrice Brownfield Bowman. She attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilber F. Byers; and a sister, Tanga Evans.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Hairston (John), of Benton; two brothers, Roger Bowman, of Alexander, and David Bowman, of Malvern; two sisters, Louise Ramsey, of Glen Rose, and Tonya Phillips (Jerry), of Norman; two grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Hairston; a stepdaughter, Wilma Passmore (Terry), of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; a stepson, Wilber Byers Jr., of Malvern; and a number of nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -