|
|
Earlene Byers, 76, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3. She was born Nov. 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Ralph and Beatrice Brownfield Bowman. She attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilber F. Byers; and a sister, Tanga Evans.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Hairston (John), of Benton; two brothers, Roger Bowman, of Alexander, and David Bowman, of Malvern; two sisters, Louise Ramsey, of Glen Rose, and Tonya Phillips (Jerry), of Norman; two grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Hairston; a stepdaughter, Wilma Passmore (Terry), of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; a stepson, Wilber Byers Jr., of Malvern; and a number of nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Regency Funeral Home.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2020