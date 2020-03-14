|
|
Infant Eddie Kay Sanders entered this world and into the arms of our Lord on March 8. Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord. She came into this world too soon and was taken too soon.
Eddie is survived by her parents, Matt and Brookes Sanders; four siblings, Chalice, Noah, Caden and Elle; her grandparents, Robbie and Mark Dague, her name sake and maternal great-grandfather, the Rev. Ed Gregory, and her great-grandmother, Dean Gregory; her great-grandparents, Bill and Ann Dague; along with a number of family members who loved her and will remember her always .
Eddie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sharon Barnette and Joel Sanders; and her great-grandmother, Della Juan Gregory. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 14, 2020