Eden B. Boody

Eden B. Boody Obituary
Eden B. Boody, 45, of Bauxite, passed away Friday, Jan. 10. She was born Dec. 13, 1974, in Melrose, Massachusetts. Eden was an administrative assistant and a member of the West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Antle.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Rennard Antle; her husband, Karl Boody; three daughters, Ceileigh House, Emma Boody and Jenny Boody; and a brother, Luke Antle.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
