Eden B. Boody, 45, of Bauxite, passed away Friday, Jan. 10. She was born Dec. 13, 1974, in Melrose, Massachusetts. Eden was an administrative assistant and a member of the West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Antle.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Rennard Antle; her husband, Karl Boody; three daughters, Ceileigh House, Emma Boody and Jenny Boody; and a brother, Luke Antle.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 12, 2020