Edith Irene Hill, 85, of Mabelvale, passed away Friday, May 1. She was born July 1, 1934, in England, Arkansas, to the late Alex and Lear Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Hill Sr.; a son, Bobby C. Hill Jr.; three brothers, Pete, Charles and Alex Russell; and four sisters, Loraine Cheatham, Jeanette Clem, Sum McCurdy and Charlotte Hunt.
Irene loved to travel, shop and was a social butterfly. She was a member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Benton and a former member of Mat-Ta-Nah Temple Daughters of the Nile. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Irene is survived by two sons, Charles A. Hill (Joyce) and Jimmy C. Hill (Marsha); a daughter-in-law, Sharon Hill; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Love, Carolyn Ballentine, Pat Johnson and Peggy King; special friends, Marilyn Barnes and Sue Wray; and a host of additional family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/drummond.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.