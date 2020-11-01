Edna Louise Gregory, 91, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31. She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Oregon County, Missouri. Louise worked for the Salem Fire Department for more than 20 years and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Roscoe Jones and Amy Elliott Jones; and her husband, B. A. Gregory.
She is survived by two daughters, Martha Courtney and Marie Floyd; a sister, Ann Grigsby; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
