

Edna M. Healan, 94, went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019. She was born April 7, 1924 in Jessup, Georgia to the late Benjiman F. and Minnie Lee (Hightower) Healan.

Edna loved the Lord and served him faithfully. She was a member of Benton Foursquare Church. She was a licensed social worker. In Edna's earlier years, she worked as a welder in the ship yards with her sister during World War II. Edna was part of a musical family. During the 1920's and 1930's, they toured across the United States and sang at the Grand Ole Opry and the Louisiana Hayride. They were very accomplished musicians and recorded albums until the boys had to enter the service for World War II. The Healan Family introduced "spoon playing" to the United States in the 1920's. The love for music and Edna's musical talents have been passed down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Edna in death are her husband, Joseph Moore Oliver; parents, Benjiman and Minnie Lee Healan; brothers: Jerry, Leonard, Bobby, and Frank Healan; sisters: Kathleen "Babbs" Mull, Durice "Duke" Healan, and Thelma "Jennie" Healan; and half-brother, Burnace Hightower.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters: Gwendolyn Patricia Oliver of Spokane, Washington and Linda Ann (Oliver) Brewer and her husband Rev Dr. S. David of Benton, Arkansas; grandchildren: David Allen Brewer, Lois Ann (Brewer) Smith and her husband Ronnie Keith, and Michelle Cook-Hart and her husband Dennis; great-grandchildren: Ashley Hall, Suziann Hall, Karra Ann (Smith) Pracht and her husband Jacob, and Joseph David Brewer; great-great grandchildren: William Hall, Madyson Hall, Larkin Ann Marie Pracht, and two on-the-way- Jackson Oliver Pracht and Michela Rain Hall; and many family members and friends who love Edna and will miss her always.

Memorial service will be held by family at a later date.

Memorial service will be held by family at a later date.