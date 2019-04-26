Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Elber Joe Thomas


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elber Joe Thomas Obituary
Elber Joe Thomas, 80, of Benton, passed away Sunday, April 21. He was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Bauxite. Joe was a retired truck driver for Kroger, an U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Second Baptist Church of Perryville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Edger Cleveland Thomas and Ethel Sue Edmondson; four brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hazel Fox Thomas, of Benton; four daughters, Lana Jo Smith, Patricia Diane Moseley, and Debra Kaye Veuleman, all of Benton, and Janet Leigh Harris, of Bryant; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 23, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
