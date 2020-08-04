1/1
Ella Viola (Ella V) Smalley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Viola (Ella V) Smalley, 89, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Ella was born Feb. 15,1931, to Dale and Gladys Wood in Norman, Oklahoma. 
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James (Jimmy) Smalley; two brothers, Dale and Bob Wood; and a son-in-law, John Savage. 
She is survived by two daughters, Janis Savage and Glenda Bloxom (Andy); three granddaughters, Ashley Thomas (Hadyn), Bridget and Candee Bloxom; a great-granddaughter, Dempsey Thomas; and very special friends, Paul and Vivian Spann.
Ella V and James were longtime Little Rock residents and members of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church until their health required them to relocate to Benton to be closer to their girls. 
Ella V worked for UALR after raising her girls and later enjoyed selling Avon and taking care of Jimmy. 
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home. 
At Ella V's request, during this pandemic only a small graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The Rev. David James, a close family friend, will preside. 
The family request any memorial gifts be made to Baptist Collegiate Ministries of the Arkansas State Baptist Convention, 10 Remington Dr., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Online guest book: www.rollerfunealhomes.com/bryant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved