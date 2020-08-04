Ella Viola (Ella V) Smalley, 89, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Ella was born Feb. 15,1931, to Dale and Gladys Wood in Norman, Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James (Jimmy) Smalley; two brothers, Dale and Bob Wood; and a son-in-law, John Savage.
She is survived by two daughters, Janis Savage and Glenda Bloxom (Andy); three granddaughters, Ashley Thomas (Hadyn), Bridget and Candee Bloxom; a great-granddaughter, Dempsey Thomas; and very special friends, Paul and Vivian Spann.
Ella V and James were longtime Little Rock residents and members of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church until their health required them to relocate to Benton to be closer to their girls.
Ella V worked for UALR after raising her girls and later enjoyed selling Avon and taking care of Jimmy.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.
At Ella V's request, during this pandemic only a small graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The Rev. David James, a close family friend, will preside.
The family request any memorial gifts be made to Baptist Collegiate Ministries of the Arkansas State Baptist Convention, 10 Remington Dr., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Online guest book: www.rollerfunealhomes.com/bryant.