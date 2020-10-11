1/1
Emma Jean Montgomery
Emma Jean Montgomery, of Alexander, passed away Friday, Oct. 9. She was 91 years old. 
She leaves behind three children, Ron Montgomery (Brenda), of Benton, Debbie Loetscher (Harold), of Alexander, and Terri Jensen (Lewis), of Alexander; a granddaughter, Dana Lindsey (Dusty), of Bryant; and two great-grandchildren, Bailey Lindsey and Brandon Lindsey. She also leaves behind numerous special nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends, Mrs. Frances, Lynda Hollenbeck, Sharron Hall, Jean Youngblood, Mary Taulbee and Barbra Steele.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence William (Dub) Montgomery; her parents, Emmit and Nora Stigall; and a beloved sister, June Campbell. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
