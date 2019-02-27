

Emogene "Jean" Kitchens, 87, of Benton, went to be with our Lord on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, to Austin and Virena Buckalew McAdoo. Jean was a member of Holland Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She retired in 1979 after serving as manager of BUSH Federal Credit Union for 21 years. Jean loved and believed in the credit union. She later served on the supervisory committee of Hurricane Creek Credit Union for many years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Tommie J. Kitchens; and seven siblings, Alda Wilmoth, Era Langley, Lois Wilbanks, Dorothy McAdoo, Wilbur McAdoo, Bill McAdoo and Carl McAdoo.



Jean is survived by a son, Joe Kitchens and wife, Dorena; a daughter, Patsy James and husband, Jerry; her grandchildren, Jason Byrd, Monica and Bobby Russell, and Jana and Wes Toler; great-grandsons, Cameron and Colby Byrd, Peyton and Brayden Russell and Jared and Drake Toler. She is also survived by a multitude of other family member and friends.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Bros. Robbie Horne and Eddie Kitchens will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Harmony Grove Backpack Program c/o Jana Toler at 112 N. AR 229, Benton, AR 72015, or donate to Arkansas Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit by mail at P.O. Box 2222 in Little Rock, AR 72203, by phone 501-364-1359 or online.



Her faith in God was shown in her everyday life. She loved God and loved sharing her testimony and daily devotional. Jean loved sports of all kinds, especially if her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were involved. She loved her home and family and tried to make the best out of everyday. Jean loved a "good conversation" and loved to laugh.