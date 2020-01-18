|
Eric Corbett Jackson, 36, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15. He was born June 14, 1983, in Hot Springs.
Eric was disabled and battled cancer since July 2019. He had a strong faith and found comfort from his brothers at the Renewal Ranch in Houston, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Corbett Martin; and grammy, Margie Martin.
Eric is survived by a son, Collin Jackson; his father, Jack (Tammy) Jackson; his mother, Diane (Tim) McCoy; a brother, Brock Jackson; a sister, Tori Jackson; and his maternal grandparents, Emual and Esta Hunt.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ashby Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. Carlton Cross will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to therenewalranch.org in memory of Eric Corbett Jackson of Benton, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 17, 2020