Erma Gay Collatt


1926 - 2019
Erma Gay Collatt Obituary

Erma Gay Collatt, 92, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Batesville. She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Conway County. Erma was retired from the Benton Utilities Department and a member of First United Methodist Church of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver William Thomason and Florence Ann Dauley Thomason; her husband, John L. Collatt; three brothers, Roy, Curtis and Opal Thomason; and two sisters, Lula Dale Kiefel and Edith Ford.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Steve) Bryant, of Batesville; two grandchildren Monica Bryant, of Tulsa, and Mallory (Justin) Burton, of Florida; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Burton and Sydney Burton, both of Florida.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 200 North Market Street, Benton, AR 72015.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
