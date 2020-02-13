|
Ernest "Ernie" Daniel Bryant, 78, of Benton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, at his home. He was born March 23, 1941, in Mt. Ida, to Jesse Ernest Bryant and Hazel Kinsey Bryant. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Ernest was a retired backhoe operator and business owner. He loved his work and was known to be "one of the best." He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and he liked to recount his journey.
Ernie was a country boy who had a love of Bluegrass music and liked to fish, hunt and chew tobacco. He loved to tell stories of his yearly elk hunting trips to Colorado with his horses and pack mules. His love of the deer woods kept him hunting even this last season. Going fishing always made him happy and his fishing buddies made him even happier, even though "he could out-fish them all."
He spent time working in his home garden, riding a tractor, planting and harvesting. His home displays his hunting trophies, his collection of hummingbirds, family pictures, and caps - don't forget all his caps.
Ernie had a love of Ford trucks and spent a lot of his time driving around to local restaurants to eat. He "picked on" anyone and everyone and laughed while doing so. So many people knew him, and welcomed his fun and ever-joking shenanigans. Many would say he is one of a kind; he was, he lived exactly how and did exactly what he wanted. He was ornery, stubborn and yet, so loving and loved by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Hazel Bryant; and a brother, James Lawson Bryant.
He is survived by two sons, Dan Dee Bryant (Lori), of Benton, and John Wayne Bryant, of Malvern; four daughters, Jo Lynn Shell (Steven), of Bryant, Tara Strong Sanford (Terry) ,of Colorado, Gail Corley Snell, of North Little Rock, and Daneil Gerardo (Marc), of California; three brothers, William M. Bryant (Norma), of Mountain Home, W. Albert Bryant (Ann), of Benton, and Randall J. Bryant (Lois), of Hot Springs; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Ashby Funeral Home, locate at 108 West Narroway St. in Benton, with Carey Byrd officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Wayne Bryant, Steven Shell, Jason Byrd, Casey Schultz, Willie Neil and Dillion Newcomb. Honorary pallbearers are Jon Allen Bryant and Jackie Dean Bryant.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Ashby Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Peak Cemetery in Royal.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 13, 2020