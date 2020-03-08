Home

Ernest Wayne Rhodes

Ernest Wayne Rhodes Obituary
Ernest Wayne Rhodes, 68, of Mabelvale, passed away Friday, March 6. He was born April 17, 1951, in Coos Bay, Oregon. Ernest was a retired mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Louise Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Rhodes; a son, Brian Rhodes; a daughter, Amanda Rhodes; a brother, Douglas Rhodes; a sister, Wanda Rhodes Foley; and a grandchild, Daniel Rhodes
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
