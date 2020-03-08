|
Ernest Wayne Rhodes, 68, of Mabelvale, passed away Friday, March 6. He was born April 17, 1951, in Coos Bay, Oregon. Ernest was a retired mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Louise Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Rhodes; a son, Brian Rhodes; a daughter, Amanda Rhodes; a brother, Douglas Rhodes; a sister, Wanda Rhodes Foley; and a grandchild, Daniel Rhodes
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 8, 2020