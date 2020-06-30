Esther Petross, 74, went to be with our lord Monday, June 29. She was born June 29, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to the late Dale and Ruth Koch-Kyker.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Don; four children Don and Caryn, of Louisville, Valerie and Randy, of Kansas City, Missouri, Krista, of Alexander, and Sonia, of Alexander; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Weichel, of Billings, Montana; a brother, Edward Kyker, of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as many friends and loved ones.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service.
Online guest book: www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Don; four children Don and Caryn, of Louisville, Valerie and Randy, of Kansas City, Missouri, Krista, of Alexander, and Sonia, of Alexander; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Weichel, of Billings, Montana; a brother, Edward Kyker, of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as many friends and loved ones.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service.
Online guest book: www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 25, 2020.