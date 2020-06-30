Esther Petross
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Petross, 74, went to be with our lord Monday, June 29. She was born June 29, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to the late Dale and Ruth Koch-Kyker.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Don; four children Don and Caryn, of Louisville, Valerie and Randy, of Kansas City, Missouri, Krista, of Alexander, and Sonia, of Alexander; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Weichel, of Billings, Montana; a brother, Edward Kyker, of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as many friends and loved ones.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service.
Online guest book: www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved