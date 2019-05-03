Eugene Abbott, 91, was born Aug. 8, 1927, to Chester and Roma Abbott in Jerusalem, Arkansas, and died Friday, April 26, in North Little Rock. He was a WWII veteran and worked for Alcoa for 35 years. He also pastored Missionary Baptist churches in the central Arkansas area, New Orleans, and Auburn, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Allan Abbott; four brothers, A.G. Abbott, Hubert Abbott, and Carroll Abbott, all of Benton, and Felton Abbott, of Coos Bay, Oregon; and two sisters, Ethel Fulcher and Ellon Turley, both of Benton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Melba Abbott, of North Little Rock; two daughters, Jeanneane Fraser (Eric), of Maumelle, and Martha Lackey (Dolphus), of North Little Rock; a sister, Marlene Ramos, of Benton; two brothers, Jerry Abbott and Horace Abbott, both of Benton; three granddaughters, Gretchen Jackson, Laura Andrews and Rachel Allen; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today, April 28, at Ashby Funeral Home, located at 108 W. Narroway St., in Benton.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Social Hill Cemetery, located at 2021 Arkansas 35 S. in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Health Hospice or Baptist missions of your choice.

