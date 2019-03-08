Evangeline Rowland David, of Little Rock, was born Feb. 19, 1924, in Scottsville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Thomas Fearl Rowland and Zetta Gross Rowland. She was a founding member of East End Assembly of God Church and was a devoted Christian who was requested to ask the blessing on all the meals at the Four Season Assisted Living Center. She enjoyed playing bingo and being the champion of bean bag baseball and as well as traveling, having seen the United States by bus.

Ms. David died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant, at the age of 95.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde V. David; a daughter, Dena Carol Stapp; three brothers, Tom Rowland, James L. Rowland and Dwain Rowland; and four sisters, Sue Thomas, Helen Platt, Elaine Gray and Sherrill Faulkner.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth A. David, of Little Rock; a sister, Ramona Phipps, of Mt. Vernon, Washington; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brent Pickens officiating.

Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 6, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan 870-942-1306. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary