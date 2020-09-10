Ewell Von Pigue, 82, of Benton, made his entrance into heaven Monday, Sept. 7. He was born Feb. 20 , 1938, in Beech Grove, Arkansas, to Herbert and Clara Hots Pigue.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Glenda Walker Pigue; two brothers Harold and Kelly Pigue; and a sister, Glenda Pigue Graham.
He was a retired supervisor from Wabash Alloy where he once held a 15-year-long record of never missing a day of work. He and his beloved wife, Glenda, owned and operated Fitness Unlimited Health Club for more than 45 years. They loved their members and employees like family and were so proud to serve their community in such a positive way for so many years. He was of the Baptist faith.
He leaves behind three sons, Vince Pigue (Carissa), of Hot Springs, Shane Pigue (Lara), of Benton, and Chris Pigue, of Benton; a brother, Ronald Pigue (Chuckie), of Paragould; a sister-in-law, Delores Pigue, of Little Rock; 11 grandchildren, Jake Pigue (Riley), Callie Pigue, Chase Pigue (Korie), Kirstie Pigue, Demi Pigue, Thomas Shane Pigue, Peyton Hudgins, Jessica Hudgins Ponder (Ruston), Blake Pigue, Paige Pigue, and Bryce Pigue, all of Benton; three, great-grandchildren, Jack McDaniel, Skylar Pigue and Grayson Sadler, all of Benton; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date in Beech Grove.
Honorary pallbearers are his cherished friends from Wood Grill Buffet and his longtime golfing buddies, Gifford Powell, Shelby Williams, Buck Barbie, Ardell Bozeman and Big Dave Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to the Alzheimers Associations at Alz.org.
Online guest book: ashbyfuneralhome.com.