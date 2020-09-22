Farrah Renee Turner
Farrah Renee Turner, 43, of Alexander, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20. She was born March 5, 1977, in Little Rock.
Farrah was preceded in death by a son, Tyler Preston Griffin; a brother, Randy Sarver; and her grandparents, Evelyn and Pete Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Sarver.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Turner II, of Alexander; her mother, Kaye Buie, of Benton; her father, Otha Sarver, of California; and a sister, Crystal Rossini of Benton.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.