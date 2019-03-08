Fay Green, 92, of Bauxite, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Alcoa Pines in Benton. She was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Benton, to William Bryan and Anna (Crenshaw) Brooks.

She devoted her life to serving God, her family and her community. Fay was an excellent dress maker and made clothes for a number of women around Saline County. She was a talented quilter. Fay was an author of numerous poems, short stories and plays and often directed seasonal plays for the church.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Foxy Green; and a son, Roy Green.

She is survived by a son, Frank Green (Julia), of Bryant; a daughter, Carol Felkins (Kevin), of Benton; three grandsons, James Green (Adrienne), of Bryant, Jerrell Green (Brittany), of North Little Rock, and Caleb Felkins, of Bauxite; two granddaughters, Jessica Hatker (Daniel), of Gainesville, Florida, and April Foster (Kevin), of Springdale; two great-grandsons, Cameron and Andrew Green; and two great-granddaughters, Josie Fay Green and Inari Foster.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery on Stage Coach Road. The Rev. Pat Dezort, pastor of Centerpoint Church, will be officiating.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019