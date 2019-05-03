|
Faye Ryburn Tatum Jones, 84, of Benton, made her transition on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 26,1934, in Benton, to James Henry and Myrtle Ryburn.
She is survived by three children, Allen Jones (Anna Avakian), Greg Jones and Manette Davidson; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Avakian, Christopher Avakia, Amber Davidson, Staci Mears and Haley Jones; three siblings, Jean Ryburn Wayne, John Ryburn (Pat) and Don Ryburn (Charlotte); and a sister-in-law, Flo Ryburn.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Henry Jr. and Joe, both of Benton.
She was of the Unity faith. The latter years of her career were as the vice president of human resources for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors in California.
A memorial will be held at noon, May 18, at noon at her home.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Arkansas Cremation.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 28, 2019