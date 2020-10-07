Fern Dell Ausbrooks, 89, of Benton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 5. She was born April 25, 1931, in Austin, Arkansas, to Velous B. and Shirley F. Watts Cummins.
Fern was known as a sweet, kind woman who never knew a stranger and had a big heart that was always ready to help anyone. She was of the Baptist faith and loved shopping, outings with friends, especially to Murray's Dinner Playhouse, and taking trips with her family. She experienced some particularly memorable vacations to Hawaii and also took a cruise to Alaska. Fern found a great joy in owning and operating Benton Plastercraft for 25 years, always presenting a warm, welcoming smile when greeting customers, to expressing her admiration and talent for painting and teaching painting classes. After retiring from Benton Plastercraft, she very shortly became an employee of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, serving as a hostess for many years, greeting families at the door and being a shining light in their time of loss. She developed good relationships with anyone she worked with and especially a fellow hostess Janice Zolin. She will be missed, but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents who raised her from a young age, Johny and Lula Cummins; her husband, Paul Ausbrooks; two sons, Garry Ausbrooks and Ronnie Ausbrooks; a grandson, BJ Ausbrooks; and a great-great granddaughter, Juanita Ausbrooks.
Fern is survived by two sons, Larry Ausbrooks and his wife, Pat, of Bryant, and Mike Ausbrooks and his wife, Andrea, of Sardis; two daughters, Kaye Tinkle and her husband, Stephen, of Cabot, and Teresa Garner and her husband, Garland, of Sardis; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be open to the general public from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 7, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St. in Benton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 75 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.