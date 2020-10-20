1/
Flora Mae Brazil
1918 - 2020
Flora Mae Brazil, 102, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18. She was born Sept. 30, 1918, in Benton. Flora was a housewife and a member of Congo United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Matthew Chastain and Hattie Ray Chastain; her husband, William L. (Bill) Brazil; four sisters; and a brother.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Leon (Martha) Brazil, Jackie (Judy) Brazil and Frankie (Diane) Brazil; a daughter, Sheila Gossage; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
There will be an open visitation.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Old Union Cemetery. Minister will be the Rev. Polly Burton.
Online guest book: ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ashby Funeral Home
