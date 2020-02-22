|
Florence Dawley Ryburn, 90, of Little Rock, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18. She was born July 2, 1929, in Texarkana, to the late Donald and Eloise Scott Dawley. Mrs. Ryburn had been a home economics teacher at East Side Junior High School and was a member of Emanual Baptist Church.
Her husband, Joe Edgar Ryburn, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Joe Don Ryburn, of Little Rock; two daughters, Bonnie Ryburn Scott (Scott), of Memphis, and Beth Ryburn Whitlow (Chuck), of River Ridge, Louisiana; a sister, Jane Fray (Bud), of Crossville, Tennessee; a brother, Don Dawley, of Arkadelphia; and grandchildren, Jennifer Paulette Ryburn, Joe Douglas Ryburn, Jonah Lee Ryburn (Judith) - their mother, Janet Carol Ryburn; Ian Charles Whitlow (Taylor), Courtney Kay Whitlow and Erin Kathleen Whitlow.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, with Dr. Bud Fray officiating.
Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.
Services are entrusted to Roller-Ballard Funeral Home.
Family Comments: The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses, aides and staff at Parkway Health Center.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 22, 2020