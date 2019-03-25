Floyd D. Vinyard, of Benton, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born June 17, 1930, to the late Willa Erin Lee Vinyard and Adolphus A. Vinyard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pearl; five brothers, Woodrow, Charles, James, Glenn Ray and Warren; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arlie and Eula Harris; a sister-in-law, Pauline Tittle (J.B.); and three brothers-in-laws, Wilton (Odean), Thurman and Kenneth.

He was a faithful member of Kentucky Missionary Baptist Church for 62 years and taught the Adult Sunday School Class for most of those years.

Floyd was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. Floyd worked for Alcoa for more than 30 years. He was the department head over the Calcination Department. He also worked in Jamaica and Germany for Alcoa. He retired in 1988.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Melva June Harris Vinyard; a daughter, Pamela Vinyard Green (Keylon); a son, Eric R. Vinyard (Kathy); five grandchildren, Jeremy Green (Kristy), Jamie Jensen, Erin Schlagel (Kai), Matthew Vinyard (Lauren) and Mark Vinyard (Tanya); 16 great-grandchildren, Madison and Masen Green, Keylee Wilt, Abby and Preslee Jensen, Luke, Landan, Lily Grace, Lynleigh Schlagel, Hudson and baby brother Vinyard, Paige, Payton, Wyatt Vinyard and Cache and Jacob Currie. He is also survived by a sister-in-law. Melba Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

He was "Papaw" to all of his grands and he loved all his family unconditionally. Most of all, he loved the Lord. He was "Daddy" to Pamela and Eric.

He loved to ride his tractor and mow grass and visit with all his grandchildren and family.

Family will be at the home of Eric and Kathy Vinyard, Arkansas 5.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 25, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Kentucky Missionary Baptist Church, with burial following at Kentucky Cemetery. Eulogy will be by Bro. Derwin Harris and the message by Bro. Donny Haynes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kentucky Missionary Baptist Church building Fund.

Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 25, 2019