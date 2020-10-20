1/1
Floyd L. Keene
1937 - 2020
Floyd L. Keene, 82, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18. He was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Benton. Floyd was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Entergy after 35 years. He was a member of Hurricane Lake Baptist Church, a member of the Congo Lodge #743, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Eastern Star. Floyd enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Jackson Keene and Beulah Beatrice Goines Parnell; two brothers, Junior and J. T. Keene; and a sister, Eva Dee Gossage.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 38 years, Glenda Keene; a son, Timothy Frazier (Jennifer), all of Benton; a brother, Alfred Keene, of Russellville; three sisters, Sue Pruitt, of Benton, Nancy Myers, of Benton, and Cora Powell, of Mt. Ida; two grandchildren, Mitchell Frazier and Madison Frazier; a great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Jones; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.  Bros. Benny Grant, Clarence Shell Jr. and Larry Keene will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hurricane Lake Baptist Church at 2516 Springhill Rd. Bryant, AR 72022.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31, 2020.
