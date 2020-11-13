Frances Elizabeth Johnson, 87, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Southern Trace Nursing Home. She was born July 4, 1933, to the late Horace and Fannie Hayes. Frances was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church of Benton.
Frances retired from Saline Memorial Hospital after more than 30 years of service and served lovingly by her husband's side in the ministry for more than 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Johnson; a son, Donald Johnson; a son-in-law, Bobby Bruce Sr.; three grandchildren, Fred, Amber and Susan Bruce; three brothers; and three sisters.
Frances is survived by three children, JoAnn Bruce, of Texarkana, David (Teresa) Johnson, of Malvern, and Linda Aaron; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Johnson, of Bryant; five grandchildren, Bobby (Tia) Bruce Jr., Sara (Reece) Holloway, Matt (Jill) Johnson, Lisa Chaffin and Elizabeth (Tony) Wickert; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Pinecrest Memorial Park, with Mark Blakley officiating.
There will be an open visitation at Ashby Funeral Home.
Family Comments: The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Southern Trace Nursing Home for taking such good care of Frances and loving her for the six years she was with you.