



Frances LaVerne Spurlin Fore, 78, of Benton, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Hot Springs, the daughter of Daniel Rufus Spurlin and Ruby Montgomery Spurlin.

LaVerne graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1959, worked for her brother at the Spurlin Plant Farm in Hot Springs for years, and in later years, served as a certified nurse's assistant at the Arkansas Health Center. LaVerne spent her life as a dedicated Christian, daughter, wife, employee, mother, Geebo and friend. She always had a smile, an adventure to tell and a love for all she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ruby Spurlin; and her mother- and father-in-law, Noel and Ovie Fore, all of Hot Springs; four siblings, Eugene Spurlin, Virgil Spurlin, Winford Spurlin, Floy Rowland; a brother-in-law, Marvin Spurlin; two sisters-in-law, Betty Fore Collier and Carolyn Fore Gideon; a brother-in-law, Grady Collier; a niece and nephew; but most importantly, she was preceded in death and reunited with the love of her life, Thomas "Buddy" Fore; and her eldest daughter, Lisa Burchfield.

LaVerne's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters, Dana Presnall, of Little Rock, and Lori Cole and her husband, Jason, of Benton; her grandchildren, Kaylen Presnall, of Little Rock, Hayden Burchfield and Bekah Burchfield, Bailey Burchfield, and Zach Cole, all of Benton; three sisters-in-law, Kay Spurlin, Mary Jo Spurlin and Alice Spurlin, all of Hot Springs; a brother-in-law, Jess Gideon, of Hot Springs; and a number of nieces, nephews, her church family, and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.

Bro. Michael Reese will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 15, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery.